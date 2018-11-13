Top court prosecutor says would-be bombers 'move in the dark'

Supreme Court Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou on Tuesday described the unknown attackers who planted a bomb outside the house of a deputy prosecutor as “people who move in the dark,” saying they have no “democratic culture.”



The device, which did not explode, was placed in parked motorcycle outside the home of Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos, in the Athens suburb of Vyronas.



“A member of our prosecution office, Isidoros Dogiakos, his family and the unsuspecting citizen who passed by the motorcycle wired with explosives risked losing their lives from the actions of people who have no democratic culture, no maturity, who move in the dark and who do not know how to walk the difficult road of peace for solving social problems,” she said in a statement.



Police and a bomb disposal unit rushed to the scene after an anonymous caller warned that a bomb had been placed at the specific address in a call to a news website and a newspaper at around 4 a.m. in the early hours of Tuesday.



Investigators are looking into older cases handled by Dogiakos, who is among Greece's more prominent judicial officials, for clues on the motives of the foiled attack.