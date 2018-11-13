Greek Cypriots protest 1974 invasion

A group of Greek-Cypriot university students went on a two-day hunger strike on Tuesday outside the Turkish Consulate in Thessaloniki on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the unilateral proclamation of the Turkish-Cypriot state in the occupied north of Cyprus on Thursday.



A march to the Turkish Consulate has also been planned for Thursday.



In a statement, the Pancyprian student organization in Greece said its members are protesting against the Turkish invasion of the island in 1974 and the continued occupation of 37 percent of its territory since the illegal proclamation of the Turkish-Cypriot “pseudo-state.”