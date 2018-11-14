Authorities request opening of ex PM’s bank accounts

Greece’s anti money-laundering authorities have begun the process to open bank accounts held by Costas Simitis, family members of the ex socialist prime minister, and two former PASOK ministers, according to a report in Ta Nea newspaper on Wednesday which was confirmed by officials.



Authorities have also requested the opening of bank accounts held by the ex prime minister’s brother, Spyros Simitis, as well as by former public order minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and his deputy Vangelis Malesios, the report said.



The procedure was launched following press reports regarding the deposition of a French citizen in 2006 relating to Greece’s upgrade of navy frigates.