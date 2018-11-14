‘I have nothing to hide,’ ex PM Simitis says

Former Prime Minister Costas Simitis has reacted to reports that Greek anti money-laundering authorities have requested the opening of his bank accounts saying he has “nothing to hide.”

Describing the allegations contained in the report published in Ta Nea daily Wednesday as “slanderous,” Simitis said he would respond to them after finding out “who is behind them.”

“History is not written by the transient holders of executive power,” he said.



According to the report, which was confirmed by officials, authorities have also requested the opening of bank accounts held by the ex prime minister’s brother, Spyros Simitis, as well as by former public order minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and his deputy Vangelis Malesios.

The procedure was launched following press reports regarding the deposition of a French citizen in 2006 relating to Greece’s upgrade of navy frigates.

