Tsitsipas aiming for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Four days after winning the ATP Next Gen final in Milan, Greece’s young tennis sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas was on Wednesday received by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion in Athens.



Speaking to state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, 15th-seeded Tsitsipas said he wanted to play for the national team in the Davis Cup with the aim of competing in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



“I want to represent my country. I want to go to the Olympic Games. It is one of my goals,” he said.