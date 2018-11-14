Georgiou case to be discussed at EP plenary on Wednesday

The European Parliament plenary will on Wednesday hold a debate on the case of Andreas Georgiou, the former head of Greece’s statistical service (ELSTAT), and the independence of statistical authorities in the members of the European Union.



The session is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Greek time.



Georgiou has been accused of falsifying budget data in order to justify Greece’s first international bailout. He has denied wrongdoing, saying he merely followed EU rules in measuring the country's deficit. EU authorities have said his work was accurate.



The European Commission and the European Council are expected to issue statements regarding the matter.