Jazz | Athens | November 15

Yiannis Oikonomidis (trumpet, vocals), Giorgos Anamateros (piano, vocals) and Periklis Trivolis (double bass) will be performing popular jazz standards as well as original work at the cafe of the Numismatic Museum from 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 15. Admission is free with a one-drink minimum charge.



Numismatic Museum, 12 Panepistimiou, Syntagma, tel 210.363.2057