Dali the Illustrator | Athens | November 15-30

An exhibition at the Cervantes Institute from November 15 to 30 sheds light on a lesser-known aspect of Salvador Dali's work, illustration, which he first took an interest in in 1916, when his sister became ill and the budding artist drew pictures to accompany stories for her. He went on to produce illustrations for 79 books, and also worked with magazines and other publications. The exhibition showcases 10 books illustrated by the famed Spanish artist. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., while on Wednesdays it is also open from 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 4 to 6.30 p.m. Admission is free of charge.



Cervantes Institute, 31 Skoufa, Kolonaki, tel 210.363.4117