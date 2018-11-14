Opposition accuses gov't of diversionary tactics as MPs start discussing constitutional review

Greek lawmakers on Wednesday started discussing a series of proposals put forward by the government to review the country's Constitution, with the opposition accusing the leftist-led coalition of using the process as a diversion.

The government will not “hesitate to use even the constitutional review as a tool of political diversion,” the head of opposition New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said, adding that the coalition “systematically divides society and uses every means at its disposal to harm its political rivals.”

In his opening address to the House, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said his government proposals aim to give a stronger voice to the people. Coming now, he said, the project “takes on even greater significance as it comes as we make our first steps after the completion of the memorandum period.”

The crisis, Tsipras added, was a wake-up call that brought to the fore the “people's demand for more democracy, more equality, more social protection, but also a radical reform of the Greek state.”