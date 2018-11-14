Police enlists more than 5,000 officers, drones in Nov 17 security operation

The Greek Police (ELAS) is mounting a massive security operation for the commemoration of the November 17, 1973 Athens Polytechnic student uprising against the 1967-1974 military dictatorship on Saturday, an annual event that is often marred by violent anti-government or anti-establishment protests.

More than 5,000 police officers have been assigned to patrol the city in the runup to Saturday's big march from the historic university building on Patission Street to the US Embassy across town at Mavili Square, while ELAS will also be using drones to monitor the march by air.

Security is also being beefed up at police stations across the Greek capital, amid concerns that a spike in anti-establishment and anarchist activity over recent months could result in law enforcement officers being targeted.

As is customary every year, ELAS will be closing down streets along and around the path of Saturday afternoon's march, and possibly even metro stations like Syntagma, Evangelismos and Megaro Moussikis that lie in the protesters' wake.