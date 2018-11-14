Police denies gun toting during protest rally

The Greek Police (ELAS) has denied the allegation that an officer brandished a gun at picketing construction trade unionists in central Athens on Wednesday.



“[The officer] never raised his service gun nor did he threaten the trade unionists present. They themselves admitted this to the commanding officer that arrived at the scene,” police said.



Earlier in the day the federation of Greek construction workers claimed that a police officer brandished his gun to threaten picketing workers.



The federation said the officer’s alleged action was “part of the climate of terror cultivated by the police for which the coalition is responsible. ”