Police dog sniffs out hashish hidden in car

Police said on Wednesday that a sniffer dog discovered 32 kilograms of hashish hidden in the car of a 36-year-old foreign national who attempted to cross into Kilkis, northern Greece, from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia last Friday.



According to the Greek Police (ELAS), the dog sniffed out the drugs that were concealed in customized compartments in one of the vehicle’s bumpers and the dashboard in 61 small parcels.

The man was remanded in custody.