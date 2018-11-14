Former deputy minister says C4I probe a 'great opportunity' to clear name

A decision by Greek judicial authorities to open the bank accounts of a former deputy PASOK minister in connection with the acquisition of a C4I security system for the 2004 Athens Olympics, was welcomed by him as a “great opportunity” to restore his “honor and reputation.”



“Beyond any political expediencies served by the new involvement of my name in this case, I believe that opening up my bank accounts is a great opportunity to restore - through the findings and rulings of judicial and relevant authorities - my personal honor and reputation which have been brutally damaged by the unfair and libelous attacks I have suffered in the past by newspaper Avriani,” former public order deputy minister Vangelis Malesios said in a statement.



Malesios said he will fully cooperate with the authorities on the investigation.



According to a report in the Ta Nea daily, which was confirmed by officials, authorities have requested the opening of bank accounts held by the ex-prime minister Costas Simitis, his brother, Spiros Simitis, and by former public order minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and Malesios.



The action was taken following the press report that referred to the deposition of a French citizen, Michel Josserand, in 2006 relating to the upgrade of Hellenic Navy frigates.



In his deposition, the Frenchman is said to have claimed that a US company approached Simitis and Chrysochoidis directly to secure the C4I deal.



Commenting on the report earlier in the day, Costas Simitis said he has "nothing to hide."