Landslide in PPC plant reveals prehistoric tusk

Crews working at an area in Western Macedonia where a lignite mine used by Public Power Corporation (PPC) collapsed last year have unearthed a two-meter prehistoric tusk, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Wednesday.



According to the report, the tusk is in good condition and has been collected by employees at the Paleontological Museum of Ptolemaida who will work on its restoration.



A team from the Palaeoanthropology-Speleology ephorate in Thessaloniki is also expected in Ptolemaida to inspect the rare find.

The huge landslide at the Amyntaio quarry in June 2017 moved an estimated 80 million cubic meters of earth forcing dozens of residents of nearby village Agioi Anargyroi to evacuate their homes.