Civil servants walk out, seeking wage, pension hikes

Protesters took to the streets of the Greek capital and Thessaloniki on Wednesday during a 24-hour strike called by the country’s civil servants’ union ADEDY to demand salary and pension increases following years of cuts under the austerity programs of successive governments.



The union’s demands also include the abolition of the so-called Katrougalos law overhauling the Greek pension system and of the ENFIA property tax.

Wednesday's strike was ‘the beginning of an escalation in the fight against memorandum policies.’