The midseason sales that end on Thursday failed to meet the expectations of retailers, as their turnover is estimated to have declined by 7 percent on average compared to last year’s fall sales.

Yet despite the rather poor contribution of the November sales to stores’ overall turnover, more and more enterprises in the sector are participating, with the majority opting to offer discounts on the entire range of their merchandise.

A survey by the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Enterprises showed 85 percent of stores took part this year, from 80 percent in 2017.