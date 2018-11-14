Deadline for report by Constitutional Revision Committee set for Jan. 15

The Greek Parliament decided on Wednesday that the Constitutional Revision Committee, the body responsible for examining the government's proposed amendments to the Constitution, will deliver its report on January 15.



The proposed deadline was approved by the government coalition, while opposition parties New Democracy, the Democratic Coalition, Potami and the Communist Party requested an extension of the committee's work beyond the two months, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



The 10-hour debate in Parliament concluded with a speech by Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou.



On Thursday, the Constitutional Revision Committee will select its president to begin its work.



The proposed amendments concern 23 articles of the Constitution, including the separation of the Church and state and changes in the role of the country’s president.