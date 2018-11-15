Fifteen arrested in drug sweep in downtown Thessaloniki

Fifteen people have been arrested in a drug sweep in downtown Thessaloniki in the last 24 hours, police in the northern port city said on Thursday.

The operation was conducted by the departments of security and emergency response, and covered the city center and the area around Aghiou Georgiou Square, focusing in particular on the vicinity of Aristotle University.

Among the suspects collared in the sweep is a 21-year-old man who was stopped at Aristotelous Square and found to be in possession of 57 narcotic pills.

Officers also confiscated 650 euros in cash and various electronic devices, including a cellphone that was later found to have been reported stolen from a man at the Thessaloniki rail station.