Two moderate quakes hit Ionian island of Zakynthos

The Ionian island of Zakynthos was rattled by two moderate quakes coming within minutes of each other on Thursday, under a month after it was hit by a large 6.4-magnitude tremor that damaged its port and several buildings, but caused no injuries.

The first of Thursday's quakes occurred at 11.02 a.m. and measured 4.9 on the Richter scale, according to the National Seismological Network.

It was followed 7 minutes later by a 4.5-magnitude tremor, whose epicenter was close to that of the first, 36 kilometers off the island's southwestern coast.

There have been no reports of injuries or damages, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency said.



It was not clear whether Thursday's earthquakes are aftershocks from the October 26 tremor, which was followed by a succession of smaller incidents for weeks after the main event.