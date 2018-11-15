The Center for Civic Reform, the US Consulate and the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce hosted a discussion in Thessaloniki on Thursday that focused on the emerging prospects of the northern port city, following the impressive American presence at the Thessaloniki International Fair in September, with more than 55 innovation leaders and 75 events that revealed the depth of US-Greek business and commercial ties.

US Consul General Gregory W. Pfleger, Jr, along with Chip Laitinen, economic counselor at the US Embassy in Athens, and Alexandros Costopoulos from the Executive Committee of the American-Hellenic Chamber and CEO of Foresight held a discussion with more than 150 young people – students, young entrepreneurs and professionals from Thessaloniki – demonstrating that Greece’s young people are determined to move forward and seize the opportunities that come their way.

Pfleger stressed the United States' commitment to continue supporting Greece and to enhance the enduring and multifaceted cooperation between the two allies.

Costopoulos highlighted the importance of the remarkable momentum in US-Greek relations recently, pointing to a profound interest from leading American companies and institutions in exploring all areas for synergies and investments in Greece.