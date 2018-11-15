The Eurogroup Working Group (EWG) of eurozone member-states ended on Thursday without any objections being raised to a plan by the leftist-led government in Greece for suspending pension cuts planned to go into effect in 2019, Kathimerini has learned.

Athens argues that it has a plan for reaching the set target of a primary budget surplus of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product this year and in 2019 without the need for further pension cuts, a proposal that seems to have passed on Thursday.

It was not clear, however, whether the agreement is for abolishing the measure all together or postponing it.

The final say on the issue is now expected to come from the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers, who meet on November 19.