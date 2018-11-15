Three Athens metro stations to close for November 17 rally

An annual march to the American Embassy in Athens to mark the anniversary of the November 17, 1973 Athens Polytechnic student uprising against the military dictatorship will affect public transport in the and around the city center on Saturday, and especially the metro.

Authorities on Thursday said that they will be shutting down the Megaro Mousikis station near the embassy on Vassilissis Sofias Avenue as a security precaution starting at 3 p.m., followed by Evangelismos and Syntagma from 4.30 p.m., when the protesters start gathering in front of Parliament to march north to the embassy.

Trains will run while the stations are closed but will not stop. The stations will be reopened once given the all-clear from the Greek Police (ELAS).

The march, as well as events at the university building on Patission Street, are also expected to affect buses and trolley buses, as much of the city center will be closed to traffic for the duration of the commemoration.