Conceptual Photos | Athens | November 16-28

(DAVE HANSON)

The Blank Wall gallery presents “Conceptual Photos,” a collection of images by a diverse group of photographers from different parts of the world that explores what happens when the artists give free rein to their imaginations, their innermost desires and their sense of whimsy. Opening hours are Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays from 4.30 to 9.30 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 2.30 p.m.



Blank Wall, 55 Fokionos Negri, Kypseli, tel 211.405.2138, www.blankwallgallery.com