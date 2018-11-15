WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Jazzmeia Horn | Athens | November 16-19

Grammy-nominated American jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn makes her Athens debut at the Half Note on November 16-19, with a program inspired by jazz greats including Sarah Vaughan, Bobby McFerrin and Abbey Lincoln that contains elements of R&B, soul and hard bop. She is joined by Victor Gould on piano, Barry Stephenson on bass and Henry Conerway III on drums. Shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Tickets costs 20, 25 and 30 euros.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr

