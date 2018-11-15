Classical Deep Purple | Athens | November 16

Maestro Giorgos Petrou conducts members of the Camerata Orchestra in a concert dedicated to legendary rock group Deep Purple at the Athens Concert Hall on Friday, November 16. The Grammy-nominated conductor, who has won an Echo Klassik award, has selected two symphonic pieces composed by the band's Jon Lord and will also accompany the musicians on the Hammond organ and piano. Acclaimed singer Emilianos Stamatakis, known for his work in popular musicals, will provide the vocals, with Irini Ketikidi on electric guitar, Costas Vichos on bass and Yiannis Stavropoulos on drums. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 12-30 euros.



