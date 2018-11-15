US backs Cyprus’s right to develop resources, Pyatt says

Washington supports Cyprus’s right to develop its resources in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said Thursday.

Turkey staunchly opposes a gas search by the Cypriot government in the internationally recognized south, saying it infringes on it rights and those of Turkish Cypriots to the Mediterranean island's natural resources.

Speaking at Thessaloniki Summit, Pyatt also voiced Washington’s support for the name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).