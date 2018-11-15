NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
International drug smuggler arrested in Attica

Crime

A used-car salesman in the Mesogeia region of Attica was the mastermind of an international ring smuggling cocaine from Latin America to Australia, police said onThursday.

Police said a total of nine people were arrested – six in Ecuador and three in Greece – in cooperation with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and police in Ecuador, while more than 300 kilograms of cocaine was confiscated from a yacht in the Latin American country which was about to set sail for Australia.

