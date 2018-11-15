MoU aimed at creation of 10 ‘smart islands’

The Regional Authority of the Southern Aegean, the Soft Energy Applications Laboratory, the Center for Technological Research in Piraeus and the University of West Attica on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at the creation of a roadmap for the transformation of 10 remote Aegean islands into “smart islands” via state-of-the-art networking technology.



The plan provides for the upgrading of local infrastructure for energy autonomy and security, water resources management and electronic communication.



For now the project will concern the islands of Kastellorizo, Agathonisi, Halki, Leipsoi, Schoinousa, Donousa, Koufonisi, Irakleia, Anafi and Sikinos, with more to follow at a later stage.