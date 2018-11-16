It is positive for Greece’s crisis-hit society that the pension cuts have been avoided, even if that was achieved at the expense of public investments and young workers’ social security contributions.



It is also welcome that Greece’s lenders have given the prime minister the OK to fulfill pledges made at the Thessaloniki International Fair.



Still, the “Tsipras package” is wrongly reduced to benefits-driven measures dictated by political expediency ahead of the next elections and includes no measures to spur desperately needed growth.