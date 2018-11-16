The capital’s main landfill at Fyli, northwestern Attica, is heading for a third enlargement to deal with overflowing waste, as the construction of new facilities to alleviate the problem are reportedly not expected to be ready before 2021-22.

Moreover, to the chagrin of Athens’s municipal authorities, the Regional Authority of Attica Thursday ruled out the possibility of building a waste incineration plant in the area of Aspropyrgos to take the pressure off the Fyli landfill.

Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou said Thursday that the “plan stipulates the creation of two waste processing units east and west of Athens to serve its needs.”

She added that the Municipality of Aspropyrgos will be served by the recycling plant in Ano Liosia and that an application will be submitted to the European Union for funds for its upgrade.