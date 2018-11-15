ATHEX: No letup for local bourse benchmark

The shake-up of the MSCI indexes, the 1.7 percent jump in the 10-Greek bond yield and eurozone concerns over the impact of a “hard Brexit” weighed on the benchmark of the Greek stock exchange on Thursday while the bank stocks index sank to a new 33-month low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 630.59 points, shedding 0.64 percent from Wednesday’s 634.64 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.59 percent to 1,658.95 points.

The banks index dropped 5.42 percent, led by Eurobank (down 7.64 percent) and National (5.87 percent). Alpha fell 4.58 percent and Piraeus gave up 2.11 percent.

Public Power Corporation shrank 3.82 percent and Viohalco conceded 1.66 percent. Fourlis Holdings bucked the trend again, growing 3.15 percent, and OTE telecom improved 1.96 percent.

In total 39 stocks registered gains, 42 sustained losses and 33 were unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 37 million euros, the lowest of the last five sessions and down from Wednesday’s 56.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 1.33 percent to close at 66.92 points.