Airports see passenger figures soar

Passenger traffic through Greek airports increased 9.9 percent in the first 10 months of the year compared to the same period of 2017, according to figures released by the Civil Aviation Authority.

In fact, the total number of passengers to Greece in the year to end-October was greater than the figure for the whole of 2017.

In total, 58.7 million passengers used Greek airports in January-October 2018, against 53.4 million in the same period last year. In the 12 months of 2017, 58 million passengers passed through Greek airports, about 680,000 fewer than in the first 10 months of 2018. This confirms that Greece is heading for another record year in tourism.

October alone recorded an 8.8 percent increase in passenger figures.

The total number of flights at the country’s airports reached 483,341 in January-October, of which 179,007 were domestic flights and 304,334 were international. The total figure posted 9.6 percent growth year-on-year.

The airports that recorded the biggest increase in traffic were those of Sitia on Crete – which has doubled its figures – Milos and Naxos. Sitia recorded 103.8 percent growth in passenger figures, Milos saw a 65.1 percent rise and Naxos posted a 56.3 percent increase.