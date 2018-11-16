Bomb threat shuts down Panepistimiou Street in downtown Athens

Police in Athens had to close down Panepistimiou Street for an hour or so on Friday morning after a bomb threat by an anonymous caller.

The 100 emergency service received a call at around 6.30 in the morning warning that a bomb was timed to go off in 40 minutes outside Number 12, the neoclassical edifice that is home to Greece's Numismatic Museum.

The key thoroughfare, which connects Syntagma to Omonia squares was shut down to traffic while bomb disposal experts looked for an explosive device.

Traffic resumed as usual just over an hour later when the call was found to be a hoax and the police gave the all-clear.