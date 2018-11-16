Train derails on Lianokladi-Athens route; no injuries reported

A train came off the rails as it was traveling to Athens from Lianokladi in the region of Fthiotida on Friday morning, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency said, adding that there have been no reports of injuries.

Train number 1511 came off the rails at 6.52 a.m. under circumstances that are being investigated by the national railway authorities.

The incident has caused delays on the network and passengers will be commuted between Lianokladi and Palaiofarsala by bus until service is restored.