Christmas Bazaar | Athens | November 18

The American Women’s Organization of Greece (AWOG) ushers in the festive season with its annual Christmas Bazaar on Sunday, November 18. The event will be taking place on the ground floor of the Athens War Museum from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be holiday music, handmade ornaments, wreaths, tablecloths and decorations for your home and Christmas tree. Santa will be on duty, while there will also be American-style pies, brownies, stocking candy and other goodies. For more information, contact awoggives@gmail.com or call 694.294.0720.



War Museum, 2 Rizari, Evangelismos