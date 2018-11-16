WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Raise Your Voice | Athens | November 18

(REUTERS)

TAGS: Special Event, Festival, Society

The Technopolis cultural complex is hosting Raise Your Voice on Sunday, November 18. The festival is dedicated to civil society movements, and this year is focusing on the fight against human trafficking. Highlights include pop-up stores by sustainable designers, an NGO showcase, workshops for children and adults, an art show, film screenings, lectures and food stalls featuring eats from around the world. Doors are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9325

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 