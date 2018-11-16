Raise Your Voice | Athens | November 18

(REUTERS)

The Technopolis cultural complex is hosting Raise Your Voice on Sunday, November 18. The festival is dedicated to civil society movements, and this year is focusing on the fight against human trafficking. Highlights include pop-up stores by sustainable designers, an NGO showcase, workshops for children and adults, an art show, film screenings, lectures and food stalls featuring eats from around the world. Doors are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9325