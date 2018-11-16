Silvina Der Meguerditchian | Athens | To January 12

Kalfayan Galleries presents the Greek debut of Silvina Der Meguerditchian, whose work was exhibited among others at the Golden Lion Award-winning Armenian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2015. The granddaughter of Armenian immigrants to Argentina and based in Berlin since 1988, Der Meguerditchian’s work examines issues of identity, memory, displacement, the sociopolitical and cultural role of minorities as well as a cartography of the space “in between” various sociopolitical realities. In “Please! Material and Immaterial Call,” the artist presents a new collection of work inspired by votive offerings. The show at the gallery's Athens space runs through January 12. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Kalfayan Galleries, 11 Haritos, Kolonaki, tel 210.721.7623