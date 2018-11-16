WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Russian National Orchestra | Athens | November 18

The Russian National Orchestra comes to Greece with a special autumnal program on Sunday, November 18, when the distinguished ensemble will be performing Camille Saint-Saens's Danse Macabre, Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No 3 in D minor, the prelude to Alexander Glazunov's “From the Middle Ages,” and Sergei Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet Suite. The concert will feature conductor and pianist Mikhail Pletnev and soloist Nikolai Lugansky. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 22-80 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

