Harlem Gospel Choir | Athens | December 20

The world-renowned Harlem Gospel Choir comes to Athens with a special tribute to the great Aretha Franklin, who passed away in August at the age of 76. The acclaimed ensemble will perform at Gazarte on Thursday, December 20, and tickets, starting at 18 euros, are on sale at www.viva.gr and tel 11876.



Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Kerameikos, tel 210.346.0347