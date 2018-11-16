Eight arrested in connection with PPC equipment thefts

Police on Friday arrested eight people aged between 19 and 38 and are looking for another two in connection with the theft of large quantities of pole-mounted transformers and power cables belonging to the Public Power Corporation (PPC) from fields in the wider area of Karditsa in northern Greece.



The eight suspects have so far been linked to at least 133 such robberies, in which PPC equipment worth almost 480,000 euros was stolen.



Police said the group was active from January through to November.