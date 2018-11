A girl stands before a monument surrounded by flowers in the courtyard of the former Athens Polytechnic Friday, ahead of Saturday’s 45th anniversary of a student uprising that was bloodily repressed by the junta. A march Saturday will see the closure of Megaro Mousikis, Evangelismos and Syntagma metro stations while some 5,000 police officers will be on duty. On Friday a small crowd heckled leftist government officials paying their respects to the Polytechnic victims. [EPA]