Trash collectors to protest deaths

The union representing local authority workers, POE-OTA, has called on its members to walk off the job on Monday following the death on Friday of the 53-year-old driver of a municipal garbage truck who was crushed after losing control of his vehicle near the capital’s main landfill in Fyli, northwestern Athens.

The truck veered off NATO Avenue in the northern suburb of Ano Liosia at around 5 a.m. under circumstances that remained unclear.

The vehicle toppled over, killing the father of four, according to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

The 53-year-old was rushed to hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.

An investigation is under way into the causes of the crash while POE-OTA called a walkout for Monday to protest his death and the death of another municipal worker who was hit by a car while on duty in the same area earlier this month.