The Greek Police (ELAS) has come up with a plan to crack down on the activities of anarchist group Rouvikonas by going after its revenue sources, Kathimerini understands.



According to the 80-page plan, which is confidential, authorities have established that the group has dozens of members who participate in fund-raising events where undeclared money is collected. Its members also use the occupied Vox building in Exarchia Square, downtown Athens, where alcohol is sold without receipts and staff are uninsured.



Police want to enlist the help of financial crimes unit SDOE and the anti-money laundering authority to put pressure on the group by fining its members for tax and social security violations.



“One more prosecution for a misdemeanor, for example for damaging foreign property, is not a blow to [Rouvikonas] group members. This is not true for a fine of 10,000 euros for undeclared work,” a ministry official who wanted to remain anonymous told Kathimerini.



The idea for the plan came from a past statement by an active Rouvikonas member who claimed the group had raised 143,000 euros from 2012 to 2015 through its use of the Vox building. The amount raised was reportedly used to fund solidarity activities.



The plan has been handed over to senior officials of the Citizen Protection Ministry for evaluation.



Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) has assumed responsibility for dozens such “raids” on state offices, foreign embassies and private businesses.