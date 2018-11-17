NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Local authority workers to strike Monday

TAGS: Strike

Local authority workers will go on strike on Monday in protest at a series of accidents suffered by garbage collectors.

The union representing local authority workers, POE-OTA, called the strike on Friday after the 53-year-old driver of a municipal garbage truck was crushed when he lost control of his vehicle near the capital’s main landfill in Fyli, northwestern Athens. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 