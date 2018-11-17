Local authority workers to strike Monday
Local authority workers will go on strike on Monday in protest at a series of accidents suffered by garbage collectors.
The union representing local authority workers, POE-OTA, called the strike on Friday after the 53-year-old driver of a municipal garbage truck was crushed when he lost control of his vehicle near the capital’s main landfill in Fyli, northwestern Athens.