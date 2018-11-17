Turks hack Varoufakis's Twitter account
Online
The Twitter account of Yanis Varoufakis was reportedly hacked on Friday evening by what the former finance minister described as “Turkish fascists.”
Hackers posted videos with Turkish-language content saying among other things, “We will raise the Turkish flag in Athens. Wait for the noble Turkish warriors.”