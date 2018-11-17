NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turks hack Varoufakis's Twitter account

The Twitter account of Yanis Varoufakis was reportedly hacked on Friday evening by what the former finance minister described as “Turkish fascists.”

Hackers posted videos with Turkish-language content saying among other things, “We will raise the Turkish flag in Athens. Wait for the noble Turkish warriors.”

