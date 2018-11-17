‘Toxic’ takes word-of-the-year crown

Stemming from the Ancient Greek word “toxikon,” the English word “toxic” has been crowned as the word of year in 2018 by Oxford Dictionaries.



According to the dictionary, the word was the one that best captured the “ethos, mood, or preoccupations” of 2018. The word was judged to “have lasting potential as a term of cultural significance.”



“In 2018, toxic added many strings to its poisoned bow becoming an intoxicating descriptor for the year’s most talked about topics,” the Oxford University Press, publisher of Oxford Dictionaries, said last week.