Former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras has vowed to sue all the “schemers” that sought to implicate him in the Novartis pharmaceutical scandal.



In an interview with the Parapolitika newspaper published on Saturday, the former New Democracy leader said that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, junior coalition party leader Panos Kammenos, Alternate Justice Minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos and Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis will not “get away with it.”



Samaras has accused Greece’s leftist-led government of using the Novartis bribery case to smear the reputations of its political rivals.



Referring to the first six months of the SYRIZA-led government in 2015 when Yanis Varoufakis was finance minister, Samaras said he believes it is “necessary” for an investigation to be conducted.



In response to his remarks, SYRIZA issued a statement saying that “no one has forgotten [Samaras’s] destructive governance, which brought the country to the brink of disaster and led millions of Greeks to unemployment and poverty.”