6 face felony charges over Saturday rioting

An Athens prosecutor has charged six of the 19 individuals arrested during clashes between police and anarchists Saturday night with setting off explosive devices, a felony.

The six are also charged with serious bodily harm, a misdemeanor. They will now face an examining magistrate.

Another seven people, including four minors who were conditionally released, are variously charged with serious bodily harm, disturbance of the peace and resisting authority, all misdemeanors. They will face trial.

The prosecutor examined the cases of 14 out of 19 arrested persons. The other five are hospitalized; no further details were given.

[ANA-MPA]

