Mati youth stand by fire-stricken Californians

“We feel you California” is the message that young people from Mati, Neos Voutzas and Kokkino Limanaki, east Attica places ravaged by fire last July 23 posted for their California counterparts.

There is no comparing the scale of the two fires. Still, 99 people perished in Greece’s worst such tragedy that unfolded in the space of a few hours.

The message is spread across four photos with youths holding placards.

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt retweeted a tweet by Spyros Litsas, Associate Professor of International Relations at the University of Macedonia that showed the Greek youths’ message:

