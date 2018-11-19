Hundreds of FYROM citizens protest Prespes name deal

Hundreds of citizens of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia staged a protest late on Sunday in the capital of Skopje objecting the potential amendment of the country's constitution to reflect a deal with Greece to change FYROM's name.

Brandishing flags and banners and shouting slogans including "Our name is Macedonia," members of nationalist groups and other protesters gathered outside FYROM's Parliament in the rain, calling for the revocation of the so-called Prespes name deal, the resignation of the government of Zoran Zaev and snap elections.

Organizers of the rally claimed that the police stopped at least 70 busloads of protesters from reaching the rally in Skopje.